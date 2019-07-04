President Trump speaks at ‘Salute to America’ celebration in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC (WWAY) — President Trump is throwing a 4th of July celebration in Washington.

Called a “Salute to America,” the events will pay tribute to each of the nation’s five service branches with flyovers from military planes and a display of two tanks and two Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

The celebration will conclude with a 35-minute fireworks display, the biggest the nation’s capital has ever seen.

President Trump is scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m, where you can watch it here live.