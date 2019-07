WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating the robbery of a restaurant and bar, where the suspect fired shots during the crime.

Police say it happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. at Might As Well Bar & Grille at 250 Racine Dr. 

- Advertisement -

Witnesses told police that a suspect entered the restaurant, took money and then fired multiple shots in the kitchen.

No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything, use Text-a-Tip or call (910) 343-3609.