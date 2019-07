HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Anna Marie Mancinelli is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Mancinelli was last seen on Southshore Drive in Holden Beach.

She’s 5’2″ and weighs 120 pounds.

If you know where she is, call the Holden Beach Police Department.