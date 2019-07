WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is recovering after he was shot on Wednesday night.

Wilmington Police say it happened just before 7:00 p.m.

Police found the wounded 27-year-old outside in the 600 block of Cobblestone Drive. His 4-year-old son was with him.

Police say the man is in fair condition. No one else was hurt in the shooting.

If you have any information use Text-a-Tip or call (910) 343-3609.