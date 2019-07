WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are asking for help finding a missing girl.

Police say Brandi Walker, 14, is 5’8″, 115 lbs. . She was last seen wearing gray tights and a white/lime green t-shirt.

If you know where she may be, use Text-a-Tip or call Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3609.