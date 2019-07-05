4th of July Celebration kicks off on the river front

It was a Spectacular night along the river front in downtown Wilmington, despite some spouts of rain here and there as the annual 4th of July fireworks celebration was held.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– It was a spectacular night along the river front in downtown Wilmington, despite some spouts of rain here and there as the annual 4th of July fireworks celebration was held.

Despite the rain in the forecast that would not stop people from coming out across the river front. People came prepared with chairs, umbrellas, tarps, and of course family and friends to celebrate the special occasion.

Even though there was no concert or street fair this year due to construction in the area people still came out in droves to celebrate our independence.

Ben Richardson told us what he thinks makes the experience so special.

“Man it’s the best experience. I mean there is no better place to watch fireworks here in Wilmington. You know in Carolina Beach we do them on the 3rd of July, but it’s always fantastic to come here and see them on the river, it’s just the best,” Richardson said.

Although it rained early on it did not stop the show from going on as the beautiful display of fireworks lit up the sky along the river front to help cap off a great Independence Day in Wilmington.