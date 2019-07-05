Brunswick Co. deputies ask for help finding missing teen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a teen missing since last night.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Lloyd Fullwood of Backfin Place in Bolivia was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday.



Fullwood is a 17-year-old black male, 5’6″, 140 lbs. with medium length black hair. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve shirt with jean shorts and burgundy sneakers. The sheriff’s office says the photo provided is about a year old.