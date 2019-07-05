Cape Fear 7’s Rugby tournament returns to Wilmington for 45th year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Cape Fear 7’s Rugby tournament is back and better than ever. The 45th annual tournament will feature 79 teams this year, with 127 matches taking place on Saturday.

“People can show up and watch rugby all day long and it won’t cost them a dollar,”said tournament director Brooks Robinson.

The games will start at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday morning at Cape Fear Regional soccer complete and wrap up around 5:00 p.m. The event continues to grow every year, but their main focus is to keep the tournament’s experience as good as its ever been.

“We like having a large number of teams in a highly competitive atmosphere,”said Robinson. “Our goal is to keep trying to improve the experience for the teams that keep coming.”

There is no charge to get into the tournament, but food donations to Nourish NC are encouraged.