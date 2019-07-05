Chill out to some tunes at Port City Reggae Music and Art Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend you can take your family and friends to jam out at the Port City Reggae Music and Art Festival.
The fun starts tomorrow at noon and runs throughout the evening.
The full afternoon of reggae music includes Grammy-winning artists and more:
Edge Michael
Danglin – former front man of The Wailers
Signal Fire – Wilmington reggae
Of Good Nature – Charlotte reggae
Sons of Paradise – Raleigh reggae
DHIM
Organizers say it will be a fun event for the whole family, including kids, with a central focus of love and unity.