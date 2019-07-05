Chill out to some tunes at Port City Reggae Music and Art Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend you can take your family and friends to jam out at the Port City Reggae Music and Art Festival.

The fun starts tomorrow at noon and runs throughout the evening.

The full afternoon of reggae music includes Grammy-winning artists and more:

Edge Michael

Danglin – former front man of The Wailers

Signal Fire – Wilmington reggae

Of Good Nature – Charlotte reggae

Sons of Paradise – Raleigh reggae

DHIM

Organizers say it will be a fun event for the whole family, including kids, with a central focus of love and unity.

Here’s more information.