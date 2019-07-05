Confederate statue vandalized for second time

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– More graffiti was discovered Friday morning on the Gabriel James Boney statue in Wilmington at Dock and S. 3rd Street.

The new graffiti looks like it was spray painted on the front and back of the statue and says, “racist and traitor with a check mark next to it, and patriot with an x next to it.”

- Advertisement -

This comes just a day after the statue was vandalized with orange paint along with the George Davis statue located at Market and 3rd Street.

If you have any information on the vandalism please call Wilmington Police.