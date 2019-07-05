FEMA takes over former Rite Aid building on Market Street

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Curious about what’s going on at the former Rite Aid at Gordon Road and Market Streets? If so, you’re not alone.

Several people on social media noticed the parking lot full of government cars and armed guards and questioned the activity.

Turns out, FEMA has rented the building so staff can continue to support disaster survivors living in FEMA-provided temporary housing units, according to Ron Roth with FEMA External Affairs.

Staff at this location are also working with local governments and eligible nonprofit organizations to help them receive reimbursement for Hurricane Florence and Tropical Storm Michael related expenses.

Roth said FEMA facilities are protected by contracted security.

But, you can’t stop by if you have any questions or concerns about claims. Roth said this location is an administrative office and not open to the public.

If you have questions regarding registrations, call (800) 621-3362.