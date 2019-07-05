Lanes closed at busy Wilmington intersection due to crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Rush hour traffic during a holiday weekend might be a little busier in Wilmington, after a crash knocked down power lines.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, the call came in just before 3:30 p.m.

According to a tweet from the Wilmington Fire Department, the intersection of N. College Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard is closed due to traffic lights being out.

It happened when a truck crashed into a pole and lights were ripped down.

As of now, you can not go north or south on N. College Road. Traffic is being diverted onto MLK.

The fire department says to expect delays.