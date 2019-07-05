Man posed as NC movie theater employee, took tickets to return them for money

MORRISVILLE, NC (WNCN) – A Morrisville man faces a series of felony charges after police said he posed as a movie theater employee to collect tickets and then return them for money, warrants say.

Benjamin Chigozie Ashmole, 41, of Memphis, Tennessee was arrested early Thursday after Morrisville police said he posed as an employee at Park West Theater and collected tickets from patrons.

Warrants say Ashamole would then return the tickets for money.

Ashamole posed as an employee as far back as March, warrants say.

