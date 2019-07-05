Mayor Bill Saffo files candidacy for 2019 election

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Election season is now underway. Friday was the first day candidates could file for election.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo was there to file for re-election.

Saffo became the longest serving mayor in Wilmington history after the 2017 election and he has no plans of slowing down.

He has served as Wilmington’s mayor since 2006 and served on city council prior to that.

Mayor Saffo said he is open to working with everybody regardless of their own personal political affiliation.

“I’m the quintessential American story of an immigrant’s child who becomes the mayor of the city,” Saffo said. “But more importantly, it’s a city that I love and you’re not gonna find a bigger cheerleader than Bill Saffo for the mayor for the City of Wilmington.

Saffo said if he is re-elected, he will focus on improving the city’s transportation.