Officials investigating fire at Fort Mill fireworks store as possible arson

FORT MILL, SC (WSOC) — Firefighters had to dodge exploding rockets to douse a spectacular fire that destroyed containers of fireworks stored for sale on the Fourth of July.

Now, investigators believe that fire may have been intentionally set. According to the York County deputy fire marshal, they are investigating to fire as a possible arson.

No other details about the investigation have been released.

Crews spent nearly an hour extinguishing the fire that broke out before dawn at the fireworks storage center in Fort Mill.

