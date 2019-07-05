‘One Tree Hill’ cast members coming to Wilmington for charity bake sale benefitting St. Jude

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A three-day event this weekend benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is sure to delight fans of the once hugely-popular teen drama “One Tree Hill.”

The series which debuted in 2003 was filmed at EUE/Screen Gems Studios and on location in Wilmington until the final show wrapped production in 2011.

This weekend, there will be a “One Tree Hill” themed charity event called “Karen’s Café Bake Sale” featuring actors who held roles on the show including Moira Kelly (Karen Roe), Barbara Alyn Woods (Deb Scott), Grace McKenna Holcomb (Jenny Jagelski), and Jaeden Earle (Lydia Scott).

Event organizers have rented a vacant warehouse which is where the fictional Tric night club featured in the show was filmed.

The event will be Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

With a $175 weekend pass, fans can get one photo with each celebrity guest in attendance, Karen’s cafe mug and a Karen’s cafe dog tag souvenir. Once in the event, guests can buy extra photos, a duo photo with Moira and Barbara, and autographs with each.

You can also access the bake sale, food and drinks, and experience Tric and a special recreation of the Red Bedroom Records set.

Eighty-percent of the net proceeds will benefit St. Jude’s. The event is hosted by Friends with Benefit Charity events. Click here for tickets to the event.