Police searching for man accused of stealing boat from Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– A boat stolen from Carolina Beach and then docked in Morehead City. Now Carolina Beach Police hope you can identify the suspect.

According to Scott Hettinger from the Carolina Beach Police Department, a man is accused of stealing the boat from slip #109 at 100 Spencer Harlow Drive.

- Advertisement -

The suspect is a white male, 50-55 years of age, 5’10” – 6 ft tall, approx. 215 pounds, wearing a dark t-shirt, two tone ball cap, has a grey goatee, and grey hair.

The boat was discovered missing on June 22. Police say after stealing the boat, the suspect then rode up the Intracoastal waterway and docked the boat at Taylor Boat Works located at 200 Pensacola Ave, Morehead City, NC 28557.

The suspect then allegedly stole a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab truck from the boat yard. The truck has a small silver VHF marine antenna mounted to the tool box on the driver’s side with N.C. registration BLJ-4008.

Related Article: National Night Out events happening in the Cape Fear

If you have any information, call Carolina Beach Police.