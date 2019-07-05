UNCW Volleyball releases 2019 schedule

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Head Coach Amy Bambenek has revealed the schedule for the UNCW volleyball program for the 2019 season, her 11th at the lead of the Seahawks.

The 2019 slate features a pair of home tournaments among 15 home matches for the Seahawks.

UNCW opens the season hosting the Hampton Inns Invitational Classic on Aug. 30-31 with North Florida, Charleston Southern, and Duquesne. The second tournament, the Hampton Inn Classic on Sept. 20-21, features Drake, North Carolina A&T, and Western Carolina.

The Seahawks will also compete in the Duke Invitational hosted by Duke on Sept. 6-7, and the Davidson Invitational at Davidson on Sept. 13-14.

Colonial Athletic Association play opens at James Madison on Sept. 26. UNCW plays just two matches among its first eight conference matches, but will play six of the last eight at Hanover Hall.