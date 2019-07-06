45th Annual Cape Fear 7s Rugby Tournament draws dozens of teams and large crowds

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Rugby teams traveled and trekked from near and far to the 45th annual Cape Fear 7s Rugby Tournament on the weekend of July 6 and 7.

79 teams participated this year in 127 matches on Saturday.

Louis Roach plays for Moseley, and Hannah Al-Khaldi plays for the Furies. They both flew in from England just for the tournament and said that it’s a bonding experience every year.

“Bringing people together and just the camaraderie around rugby in general any team,” Roach said. “It’s good and the tournament is run really well so it’s good to be here every year.

“It’s mostly for the experience,” Al-Khaldi said. “For the fitness and the coaching, but also to link up with a team out here in the U.S. just for coming out and having a good time in the U.S.!”

The final round will be played on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Cape Fear Soccer Park.