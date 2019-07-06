6 Arizona police officers asked to leave Starbucks by barista after making customer ‘feel uncomfortable’

TEMPE, ARIZ. (WTVD) — Six Arizona police officers were reportedly asked to leave a Starbucks on July 4 because they made a customer “feel uncomfortable.”
The Tempe Officers Association said the officers paid for drinks and stood together in the coffee shop when a barista approached them, according to KNXV.
- Advertisement -
The barista told the officers they were making a customer “feel uncomfortable” and asked them to move out of the customer’s sight – or to leave.
The officers decided to leave.