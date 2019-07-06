Crews respond to Southport house fire

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– According to a Facebook post from Southport Fire Department, crews responded to a structure on N. Howe Street on Saturday.

According to the Facebook post a call came in around 11:45 a.m. for a house fire in the 1100 Block of N. Howe St.

The post states that when crews to heavy fire and smoke, which was under control in about 20 minutes.

The Southport Fire Department was assisted by Brunswick EMS and Sunny Point Fire Department.

Firefighters and EMS worked tirelessly to save the family pets that were inside the home but unfortunately they did not survive.