Deputies investigating after two people shot in Florence County

Two people are in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in a car at the traffic light near the 2200 block of TV Road in Florence, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirby said the driver and passenger were both shot.

Their conditions aren’t being released at this time.

Kirby added while deputies were gathering evidence from the scene a car came through the area fitting the description of a vehicle wanted in a crime.

