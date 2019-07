WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cooking Channel’s Man vs. Food was filming in Wilmington back in February at Flaming Amy’s Burrito Barn and now we know when the episode will be airing.

In a Facebook post earlier today it was announced that you can see Flaming Amy’s Burrito Barn on Man vs. Food on July 9th at 10 p.m. on the Cooking Channel.

- Advertisement -

In Man v. Food, Host Casey Webb travels the country searching for America’s most delicious dishes and ultimate eating challenges.