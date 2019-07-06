One Tree Hill themed charity event attracts people from all over the USA

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends With Benefit, also known as “FWB,” is a non profit that raises money for organizations like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through charity events.

Saturday afternoon, they held a One Tree Hill themed event at the building that posed as “TRIC” Nightclub throughout the series.

Emily Barnhardt volunteers for FWB. Barnhardt said that this is one of their smaller events, but people still came from across the country for a taste of One Tree Hill.

“Every attendee is here for a reason that’s personal to them,” Barnhardt said. “Sometimes we get to hear peoples stories and what brings them to these events. So I think what people are walking away with is very unique to them, to celebrate a victory, to tell a celebrity guest that their work meant something to them, whatever that reason is.”

80% of the proceeds raised at this event will go to St. Jude.