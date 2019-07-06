Police: Four injured after shooting involving rideshare car in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after four people were shot in a parking lot in east Charlotte early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. at the McDonald’s and Quik Trip off of Eastway Drive.

- Advertisement -

Officers said when they arrived, they found three people in a rideshare car and two of the people had been shot. A female victim had life-threatening injuries and the driver of the car had been grazed by a bullet, according to police.

Authorities said two additional male victims later came to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Read more here.