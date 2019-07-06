Two people shot in hallway of uptown Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after two people were shot inside the Le Meridian Hotel in uptown Charlotte Friday night.

Channel 9 anchor Allison Latos was first to report that her sources with the police department told her a person had been shot, but they did not say how seriously the person was injured.

CMPD later revealed that person had been shot twice and was in serious but stable condition at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. A second person some minor damage to one of their ears after being grazed by a bullet, authorities said.

CMPD initially detained a person of interest in the case, but later determined that person was not the suspect in the shooting.

