Boat partially sinks in Ocean Isle Beach, no swimming advisory issued for area

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A no swimming advisory remains active after a boat partially sinks into a canal in Ocean Isle Beach.

Town officials say the boat was stuck in the canal between Pender and Leland Streets.

Officials believe boat leaked fuel and oil.

“Due to the environmental issue of oil and diesel fuel leaking into the canal we ask that all individuals refrain from swimming or any recreational activity in the canal between Pender Street and Leland Street,” wrote Ocean Isle Beach fire officials in a Facebook post.

The town says they are working to fix the issue and ask that no one swim in the canal for the time being.