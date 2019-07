Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins says crews recovered the body of a 55-year-old Michael Hunt in a private pond Saturday evening, in the 2900 block of Kenric Road in Lumberton.

Wilkins said first responders had searched for Hunt’s body for about an hour before finding it.

- Advertisement -

He said in a news release, “At this point of the investigation, alcohol appears to have been involved in the death of Hunt.”

You can read more here.