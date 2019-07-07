Mebane man discusses his passion for metal detecting

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — One man’s trash is Bradley Dixon’s treasure.
Searching for unknown things has been a life long passion of his, starting where he grew up in Mebane. This passion eventually led him to North Topsail Beach.
“I’ve always tried to find things,” Dixon said. “I would always look for arrowheads even when we came to the beach here, sharks’ teeth, if something was lost I would try to find it.
Hurricane Florence changed the beach dynamic.
“It left a layer of sand that was probably original to the beach in the 1940s,” Dixon said.
He started finding 1940s coins and WWII ammunition. Beach renourishment has buried a great deal of the potential findings far too deep for a metal detector to uncover, but that won’t stop him from trying.
“I’m just trying to save history,” Dixon said.