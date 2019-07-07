Officials: Do not dig ‘giant holes’ while at NC beaches

PINE KNOLL SHORES, Carteret County (WCTI) — A North Carolina police department is reminding the visiting public to leave the beach how you found it.
The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department shared a picture of a hole on their Facebook page with the following caption:
“Giant holes like this on our beach cause problems for our fire/ems crews if they have to respond to a medical emergency or water rescue on the beach. Please do not dig holes like this and make sure to refill anything you do dig.”
Most holes are nearly impossible to see, posing a risk for first responders driving along the shoreline. You can read more here of our affiliate’s coverage.
The rule of thumb if you are digging is to never dig a hole deeper than it is wide. This means if your hole is three feet deep, the diameter should be the same distance.