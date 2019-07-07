Victim in ‘near-drowning’ improving according to Holden Beach Police

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (STAR NEWS) — A 12-year-old boy was rescued from the surf at Holden Beach. Renee Spencer with the Star News reports th incident happened Saturday.

Holden Beach Police Chief Jeremy Dixon classified the incident as a near-drowning. The 911 call was made around 12:40 p.m. Dixon said by the time officers arrived, the young man had been pulled from the water and was barely conscious. He was immediately loaded into an ambulance and transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dixon said he had received an update, and the child’s condition has since improved.

“He’s up, talking and doing much better,” Dixon said. “We’re really happy about that.”

