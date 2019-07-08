DNA evidence in gunman’s gloves leads to arrest and conviction

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A Spring Lake man pleaded guilty in Bladen County Superior Court on Monday to an armed robbery which happened at a Family Dollar store in 2017.

Rakeem Sincere Douglas, 27, was sentenced to serve up to 14 years in prison.

He was charged with armed robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by felon.

The robbery occurred October 8, 2017, at the Family Dollar on N. Main Street in Bladenboro.

According to surveillance video, Douglas entered the store around 9:40 p.m. wearing a Halloween mask and bright, neon gloves. He held two employees at gunpoint before stealing money from the cash register.

A witness who was sitting in a car outside the store reported the crime to 911.

After the robbery, Douglas ran into a wooded area behind the store.

Detectives later found a rental car registered to Douglas. Inside, they found the mask, hooded sweatshirt and gloves in which he was seen wearing in the store’s surveillance video.

The clothing was sent to the state lab in Raleigh. DNA evidence found inside the gloves was matched to Douglas which resulted in his arrest.