Fire station still in temporary location almost 10 months since Florence

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 10 months later, we’re still seeing the impact of Hurricane Florence. We have an update on New Hanover County Fire Station 12 thanks to a news tip from a viewer.

If you drive by New Hanover County Fire Department Station 12 on US Highway 421, it appears abandoned. The fire station, which serves the county’s northern fire district, sustained lots of roof damage during Hurricane Florence. New Hanover County Fire Chief Donnie Hall says shortly, after the hurricane moved through the Cape Fear, portions of the roof blew off and crews had to evacuate.

For now, they’ve moved their fire trucks and personnel to Invista, a nearby manufacturing plant.

Hall says he hopes crews can return to the station by the end of the calendar year.

“New Hanover County currently has an engineer and a designer working on the design to repair the building,” Hall said. “We hope to have all the specifications completed by probably around the first of August and then we’ll move into bid work.”

Officials tell us the location they’re in now makes it possible for them to continue providing adequate fire protection coverage for the county’s northern fire district.