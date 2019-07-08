Have tea time and an afternoon of fun and fairies at Midsummer’s Day Tea Party

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you fancy a spot of tea for your child, or a Victorian tale told by a fairy, the historic Latimer House is the place for you to be this weekend. Midsummer’s Day Tea Party is a benefit happening Saturday and Sunday where the proceeds go to supporting the Lower Cape Fear Historical Society.

WWAY’s Donna Gregory sat down with Rachel Rhine to talk all about the fun time your kids will have at the Midsummer’s Day Tea Party.

The event starts at 1:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the Latimer House in downtown Wilmington.

Tickets cost $25. Each child gets to enjoy a tea party, join in on a craft, and even have their photo taken with the visiting fairy!

More details here.