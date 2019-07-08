Registered sex offender back in jail charged with child sex crimes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A registered sex offender is back in jail under $1 million bond charged with multiple sex crimes involving children.

According to the Wilmington Police Department Bobby Lee Keyser was arrested Sunday while he was being released from the hospital.

Police say the 57-year-old faces multiple sexual exploitation with a minor charges, as well as charges of indecent liberties with a child, secret peeping, soliciting a child by computer and statutory sex offenses.

According to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, Keyser was convicted in 2004 for several crimes involving children in Cabarrus County.

He got out of prison in 2015, at which time he had to register as a sex offender for at least 10 years.

He is in the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.