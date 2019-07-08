NCDOT hosts info sessions on proposed changes to US 17 intersections in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Department of Transportation wants to give you a chance to find out about proposed changes to a couple of intersections on US 17 in western Brunswick County.

The DOT will host a meeting tonight at Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary in Ash about a proposal to improve the intersection at US 17 and NC 904 near Sunset Beach and Ash. The meeting runs 5-7 p.m.

Another meeting is scheduled at Jessie Mae Monroe, 5-7 p.m. on July 15 to discuss a proposal to make changes to the intersection of US 17 and Hickman Rd. NW near Calabash.

In both cases the DOT proposes a reduced conflict intersection (RCI) at that location. A RCI is designed to reduce potential collisions for vehicles and pedestrians by allowing drivers from a side road to only turn right. To go the other direction or cross the highway drivers would pull into a dedicated lane to make a U-turn and then go straight or turn right at the intersection.

Interested residents can drop in any time during either meeting to learn more about the proposal, have questions answered and talk with NCDOT representatives. There will not be a formal presentation.