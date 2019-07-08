New Hanover County murderer granted parole

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man convicted of murder in New Hanover County more than two decades ago has been granted parole.

The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced today that Lester Islam will be released on parole on June 27, 2022. He will be released as part of the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP). MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender, according to a news release.

Islam, 49, has been in prison under a life sentence since his conviction for second-degree murder in May 1996.

The state’s current structured sentencing law eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after October 1, 1994. However, the commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Islam committed the crime on Oct. 5, 1991.