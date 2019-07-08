Police identify body recovered from Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Police have identified a man whose body was recovered from along the shore at Sunset Beach on July 5.

According to a news release from Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar, someone reported a male who was unresponsive in the Atlantic Ocean just east of the Sunset Beach commercial fishing pier.

Klamar said officers responded shortly after 6 a.m. and helped to pull the body of a white male from the water. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an updated release today, police identified the body as Matthew J. DelBuono, 30, of Calabash.

Police said the preliminary cause of death appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The coroner is conducting an investigation into the official cause of death.