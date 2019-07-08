Police K9 tracks hit-and-run driver

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The driver suspected of causing a wreck at a busy Wilmington intersection then running away was caught with the help of the canine unit.

The accident happened Sunday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Oleander Drive and South College Road.

According to the Wilmington Police Department three vehicles were involved.

A Police spokeswoman says the driver who caused the wreck jumped out of his car and ran.

Police charged Jose Eduardo Cortes-Ortiz, 24,with DWI, felony hit & run, red light violation, exceeding safe speed and no operators license.

Cortes-Ortiz was captured a short time later with the help of a police K9.