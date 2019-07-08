Supper Optimist baseball wins Cal Ripken 10 & Under State title

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The All-Star baseball season will continue for the Supper Optimist 10 & Under team out of Wilmington. They won the 10 & Under State Championship over the weekend in Ayden, NC.

Supper Optimist defeat West Raleigh in the championship game, 4-2. On the weekend, the team went 6-0, scoring 69 runs and allowing just six.

The State title moves Supper Optimist onto the Cal Ripken Regional tournament next week in Matthews, NC. The tournament will run July 16th-21st.