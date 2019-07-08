Terry Crews wants to play King Triton in ‘Little Mermaid’ remake

(CNN)–“The Little Mermaid” casting games are already in full swing.

With all the conversation surrounding last week’s announcement that singer Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle will star as Ariel in a forthcoming live action remake of “The Little Mermaid” there has been plenty of speculation about who will fill the other roles.

One star has already thrown his name in the hat — at least on social media — to portray Ariel’s dad.

“America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews tweeted a photoshopped pic of himself as King Triton, the ruler of the under the ocean kingdom Atlantica.

“Ariel’s Dad!!!!,” Crews tweeted. “#ArielsGotTerry #AmericasGotTerry.”

It seems Crews got the idea, and the photo, from the internet that was already on it in terms of him taking on the role.