UNCW Volleyball duo headed to Croatia for Global Challenge

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW’s Altman Griffin and former Seahawk Maddy Kline are heading to the Global Challenge in Pula, Croatia later this month. Griffin will compete with the BIP 18U team while Kline, who finished her eligibility in 2018, will play with the BIP SE U23 team.

“The Global Challenge has proven to be an amazing opportunity for our players to experience international level volleyball while traveling to new countries and learning about different cultures around the world,” said UNCW Head Coach Amy Bambenek .

- Advertisement -

The tour, which runs from July 10-21, includes sightseeing and several scrimmages prior to the start of competition on July 16.

Griffin red-shirted her freshman season with the Seahawks after joining the program from Richmond Senior High School in Hamlet, N.C.

“The high level competitive game experience is going to be very beneficial for Altman as she was a red-shirt her freshman year has all the physical tools to be a strong six-rotation player for our program.”

Related Article: UNCW mens basketball looks to protect their court on homecoming weekend

Kline, who earned third-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors in 2018, concluded her career with the program after helping the Seahawks return to the conference tournament for the first time since 2015.

“Maddy has hopes of playing professionally in Europe and this tournament will be great exposure for her.”