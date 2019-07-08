Wilmington woman celebrates 101 years of good health

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Shoes were made for walking and at 101 years old that’s what Tessie Sforzo is going to continue to do. WWAY asked her daughters what their mom has done to live so long?

“Nothing,” they said.

- Advertisement -

According to her daughters, from walking without a cane to not needing medication, Sforzo’s health has amazed doctors.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s office and Wilmington Fire Department crews stopped by Elderhaus, an adult care center, earlier this afternoon for the birthday celebration by sharing hugs, smiles, cards and cake.

” Growing up, she liked to cook,” Katherine Hebel, Sforzo’s daughter, said. “She liked to sew. She was a good seamstress at one time.”

“…and for someone her age, she loves to eat,”Lee Hebel added. “She eats anything she wants. It’s amazing really.”

Her daughters say their mother loves pasta and chicken.

They say they plan to follow their mother’s footsteps and celebrate birthday’s in the triple digits one day.