CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)–You may want to start checking under your car before you get going in the morning.

Lisa Overby Dosier in Carolina Beach shared the huge surprise she found under her car.

Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dosier thought she saw a tire under her car. When she took a closer look, she was face to face with an alligator.

She says the gator didn’t even flinch.

Around 8:45 a.m. Dosier says police came and removed the alligator from under her car.