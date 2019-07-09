Burger King is now selling $1 tacos nationwide

NEW YORK (CNN)–Burger King is trying to get customers’ attention with something a little different: Tacos.

The burger chain started selling crunchy tacos on Tuesday. They cost $1 in most places, but are more expensive in Alaska and Hawaii, and will only be available for a limited time.

Burger King first tested out tacos in western states. “We’ve seen success with tacos in those restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast favorite nationwide,” Chris Finazzo, president of North America for Burger King, said in a statement. The new item adds “variety” to Burger King’s snack offerings, he added.