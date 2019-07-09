Firm introduces outlook on redistricting New Hanover Co. elementary, middle schools

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — School leaders heard from the third party Geographic Information Systems firm for the first time Tuesday regarding their plans to work out elementary and middle school redistricting.

However, it’s the committee of selected citizens that had attendees in the school board meeting fired up before new lines have even been drawn.

Matthew Cropper with Cropper GIS said 63 applications were turned in from neighbors. He said they selected one from separte ends of the county and one from the city of Wilmington. However, in that grouping did not include a person of color.

After the presentation by Mr. Cropper and some outcries from people in board chambers, school leaders requested that veteran educator Emma Jackson, who is African-American, be added to the board.

Emma Jackson has been selected by the Board to serve on the NHCS Redistricting Committee. Mrs. Jackson is a recently retired NHCS administrator. #NHCSchat — New Hanover Co Sch (@NewHanoverCoSch) July 10, 2019

Redistricting schools is not expected to be decided until the end of the year according to Cropper. Tonight was the kickoff presentation by the GIS firm showing how they will help redraw the maps. The Redistricting Committee will meet for the first time Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to see the first drafts of school redistricting.