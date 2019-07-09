Four County Electric gets $11M in Hurricane Florence reimbursements

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The power company for part of our area perhaps hit hardest during Hurricane Florence is getting reimbursed millions of dollars from the state and federal government.

FEMA announced today that Four County Electric Membership Cooperative is getting $11.2 million to reimburse the utility for damage to its electrical systems following Hurricane Florence. The co-op serves about 32,500 customers in Bladen, Columbus, Duplin, Onslow, Pender and Sampson counties.

Four County said in a news release last fall that it 91& of its customers lost power in Florence, which made landfall at Wrightsville Beach on Sept. 13, 2018. Ten days later Four County said it had 99% of its customers back online. The remaining took longer, because of trouble accessing sites because of flooding and washed out roads or homes that had damage that had to be repaired by the homeowners before power could be restored.

Four County’s reimbursement is part of more than $22 million announced today by FEMA and the state of North Carolina. The rest of the money went to Carteret-Craven and Tideland electric cooperatives. FEMA covers at least 75% of the cost, while the state picks up the rest.