Lakers sign former UNCW standout Devontae Cacok

LAS VEGAS, NV (WWAY)– The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Tuesday night that they have signed former UNCW men’s basketball standout Devontae Cacok to deal. Per Lakers team policy, terms of the deals were not released yet to the public.

Cacok played in 129 games during his time at UNCW. In his senior season, the forward averaged 15.2 points per game to go along with 12.3 rebounds per contest.

Devontae and the Lakers will be back on the court at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Wednesday night televised on ESPN 2.