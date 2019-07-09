New Hanover County Board of Elections to hold seminars about new voter ID requirements

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Elections will hold two educational seminars about voter photo identification requirements on Tuesday, July 23.

The first seminar will be at 2 p.m. and will be held at the New Hanover County Government Center, in the Andre’ Mallette Training Center, Training Room B, 230 Government Center Drive, Suite 135, Wilmington.

The second seminar will be held the same day at 6 p.m. at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station, Room U-470, 502 N. Front Street, Wilmington.

The seminars are free and open to the public.

Beginning in 2020, voters will be required to provide photo identification before they vote. This includes both in-person and by-mail voting, with some exceptions. In November 2018, North Carolina voters approved an amendment to the N.C. Constitution to require voters to present photo ID at the polls.

For additional information on the voter ID requirement in North Carolina, go to www.ncsbe.gov/Voter-ID.