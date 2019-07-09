NHRMC receives stroke center certification

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–New Hanover Regional Medical Center is growing their certifications to better help patients and assist those who have suffered a stroke.

NHRMC is now a comprehensive stroke center — reflecting their ability to treat serious strokes.

The DNVGL certification is based on standards set by the brain attack coalition and the american stroke association.

NHRMC is the only DNV certified comprehensive stroke center in the state.

Doctor James McKinney says years ago patients would be transported hours away to larger medical centers for treatment

“We have the ability to take care of those patients here and it elevates the need for transfer and lets patients get access to treatment faster which has been shown to reduce disability following stroke,” McKinney said.

About 1,200 patients visit the center each year with stroke, transient ischemic attack, or hemorrhage.

McKinney says use the acronym F.A.S.T. to determine stroke symptoms.

F: Face droop

A: Arm weakness

S: Speech slur

T: Time to call 9-1-1.